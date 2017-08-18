Spice up your weekend and celebrate National Fajita Day!

Today is National Fajita Day! The national holiday started in 2016 and is sponsored by On the Border.

The restaurant is offering a $9.99 three-course fajita meal all day today; and, for those that would rather host their own national fajita day fiesta On the Border is offering 20% off all catering fajita options for the whole week. Just enter the code "fajita day 17" when placing the order.

The closest On the Border to Chattanooga in is Kennesaw, Georgia, so if you don't feel like driving all that way Chili’s is also offering a deal.

Chicken fajitas are $9.99, to get the deal, simply mention the offer to your server.

