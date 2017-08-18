Morning showers, but nice this weekend

Good Friday. We are looking at a few light showers this morning as a front moves through. By noon the rain will be gone, and we will see skies clearing nicely. Humidity will also be dropping. Our high will reach 90 degrees, but with the lower humidity, it should feel pretty nice.

Saturday looks great. We will start the day cooler and drier. Temps will be in the upper 60s, and with the lower humidity, it will be a nice "sit-on-the-porch-sipping-coffee" weather. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny. The humidity will remain low and skies will remain mostly sunny.

Sunday will be pleasant in the morning and warm in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 92.

I am still optimistic about our weather for eclipse Monday. The humidity will be returning, but we should have plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds so our chances of seeing the eclipse are fairly good. The high Monday will reach 90.

