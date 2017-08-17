Rally draws hundreds of protesters to Coolidge Park

Hundreds gathered at Coolidge Park Thursday night, protesting the violence that happened in Charlottesville.

Several businesses along Frazier Avenue closed early because of the rally including Subway, Brewhaus and Stone Cup.

The assistant manager at Stone Cup tells Channel 3 it was for safety reasons after rumors spread that the rally could become violent.

Organizers say that was never their intention, but their message was clear.

"The goal for tonight is just a flex our muscles and show Chattanooga that Nazis and white supremacists are not welcomed here," said organizer, Kayla Harris.

Harris says she and her best friend decided to organize a "Declaration of Resistance Rally" after a like-minded protester died in Charlottesville.

Protestors stood in solidarity, holding signs, chanting "No Nazis, no KKK, no fascist USA."

Dozens of Chattanooga police officers were among the crowd to prevent any violence, including Acting Chief David Roddy.

Galahad Phillips, who calls himself an American Civil Nationalist, says he was there to do the same thing.

"We are more of a security factor that tries to prevent violence, but if violence is imposed on us we will defend ourselves," said Phillips.

While organizers spread their message on the stage, another group shared a heated debate in the back of the park.

One demonstrator was heard saying, "Blacks are hated in America and I want to know why."

While many community members have different views and beliefs, those at the protest say they are fighting the same battle.

"I've never seen it at this level now. If we don't squash this now before that violence there will be violence and Charlottesville will look like nothing," said Phillips.