Baylor blows past Notre Dame in Chattanooga Kickoff Classic

The high school football season started one day early this year. Finley Stadium hosted the "Chattanooga Kickoff Classic" Thursday night, a double-header featuring four different teams.

The Baylor Red Raiders faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to start the night. Notre Dame jumped on the board first thanks to an Akil Sledge rushing touchdown, his first of two on the night.

Baylor then countered on the very next drive. Quarterback Lorenzo White threw a deep pass to Javlon Baker to tie it up 7-7. The Red Raiders took over from there, scoring two more touchdowns before halftime. Baylor wins it 42-21 over Notre Dame.

Baylor will next host Knoxville Catholic, while Notre Dame will hit the road to take on Trinity Academy.