Convicted Cleveland murderer up for parole for a second time

In less than a month, parole board members will decide whether a convicted killer from Cleveland will be released.

Larry Kelley was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-wife, Brenda Wilson, outside of a church in 1990. This is his second time up for parole.

PREVIOUS STORY: First parole board member declines parole for convicted murderer

"There's just no sense in what he did. No reason for what he did to my mom. Nothing will ever change that hurt," Raquel Wilson, the victim's daughter said.

Nearly 27 years have gone by, but time has not healed the Wilson family's wounds. They said the upcoming parole hearing brings back bad memories.

"I mean you can say I'm sorry all day long. That don't change what you did. That doesn't change what you took from us," Wilson said.

Brenda and Larry were married for two and a half years. They divorced seven months before he killed her.

Brenda had filed an order of protection against him, but he violated it in December of 1990. He shot her in a church parking lot in Cleveland.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster ride. It's been hard on us for years. It's took a toll on us as a family. It's been rough," Brian Wilson, the victim's son said.

Larry Kelley tried to plead temporary insanity, but the jury didn't buy it.

They found him guilty of first degree murder in 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison.

He's being held at the Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg.

"God says we must forgive or we can't be forgiven. So, I do forgive him, but it won't ever go away. It'll never leave my heart or my mind," Wilson said.

There's a chance Kelley could become a free man.

Parole board members will consider that option for the second time. They'll look at factors like the seriousness of the offense, time served, and victim input before making a decision.

"He's not ready to be out in society. He doesn't deserve to be out in society. Even if he was ready, he took a life," Wilson said.

As the family prepares for the hearing, they're remembering Brenda Wilson for much more including her laugh and her heart of gold.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her or that I don't miss her. We've lost all so much memories with her, cherished things that we could've shared with her over the years," Wilson said.

The parole hearing will be on September 11th.

Board members can either grant or deny parole with four concurring votes. There are seven members on the board.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.