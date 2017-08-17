Republican Senator Bob Corker calls for radical changes at the White House

The White House needs radical changes, that's the message United States Senator Bob Corker told Chattanoogans. Corker was the keynote speaker at the Rotary Club meeting luncheon Thursday.



He covered a variety of topics including foreign affairs, the recent events in Charlottesville and his reaction of President Trump's eight months in office.

Senator Corker told a crowd of people, whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, our nation and our world, needs for President Trump to be successful.

“Our president needs to take stock of the role that he plays in our nation, and move beyond himself.”

Strong words coming from Republican Senator Bob Corker.

“The President has not yet, been able to demonstrate, the stability or some of the competence he needs in order to be successful.”

During the campaign trail, Corker was a potential Vice President for Donald Trump. He is now saying he believes the president doesn't grasp the character of this nation. “He has not demonstrated that he understands what makes this nation great and what it is today. He has to demonstrate the characteristics of a President who understands that.”

Earlier this week, Senator Corker called the tragedy in Charlottesville an “act of terror”. He declined to weigh in about the President's comments blaming both white supremacist and counter protesters.

At the Rotary meeting he told the media, he believes the President hasn't appropriately spoken to a nation hoping for answers. “I think sometimes he gets into a situation where he doubles-down to try and make a wrong a right. I think he has done that in this case. I would ask that he takes stock of who he is as president of all the people in our nation and that he condemns those things that are separating us.”

Senator Corker endorsed President Trump while on the campaign trail. He also called Trump's first international trip, “nearly perfect” and praised the President for making progress on goals he discussed with senior white house officials.