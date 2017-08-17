How will the eclipse impact animals?

The sun has only been up for a couple of hours.

"I already milked the cows, the sheep and the goats were checked this morning, the chickens have been let out, the horses have been brought in," Tara Hills, owner of Hidden HIlls Farm & Saddle said.

And Hills has already done more work than most at her farm in Ooltewah.

This is just some of what it takes to run a farm on a daily basis and when Monday's total solar eclipse happens, around here, it won't be much different.

"Chickens follow the light patterns of the day so when it gets dark, they go to bed. Usually right around dusk. That's when we come down and shut the chicken cages up so the predators don't get them," she added.

Chickens aren't the only animals that may notice a change during the three hours it takes for the moon to move between the sun and the Earth.

Veterinarians said many animal and insect instincts depend on sunlight.

"Crickets, you're going to hear the crickets here in Tennessee start chirping. The frogs will be talking too, if you're in the wooded areas. And a lot of times you'll see the birds that are normally out at night all the sudden show up during the day," Dr. Randy Hammon said.

As far as your pets, Dr. Hammon said the risk is there, but it's minimal.

The best thing you can do, Hammon said, is keep your pets inside.

"If in doubt, just keep your pets indoors. If your pet is out in the backyard and it's normally out in the backyard that's probably not going to be an issue. But certainly there is some risk there if they were to stare at the eclipse that's going on," he added.

Back on the farm, Hills hopes folks will come out to experience the eclipse on horseback. They're offering guided trails during the eclipse on Monday.

But no matter where you are, it will be one to remember for a lifetime.