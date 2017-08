(NBC Sports) - The Red Sox are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 “Impossible Dream” team during Wednesday night’s series finale against the Cardinals. Jordan Leandre took the mound to throw out the first pitch. With past players lined up behind him, Leandre wound up and fired to home… juuuuust a bit outside. The ball hit photographer Tony Capobianco right in the family jewels.

Video from Bleacher Report’s Steve Perrault:

Best 1st pitch ever. pic.twitter.com/7iV1Ku7FoK — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) August 16, 2017

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

To his credit, Capobianco had a sense of humor about it: