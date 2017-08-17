President Trump rails against removal of ‘beautiful’ Confederate statues

Birmingham city workers use plywood panels to cover the Confederate Monument in Linn Park, in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday night, Aug. 15, 2017, on orders from Mayor William Bell. AP photo

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans. AP photo

BY DARTUNORRO CLARK, NBC News

(NBC News) - President Donald Trump railed against the movement to remove "beautiful" Confederate statues and monuments in cities across the country Thursday, tweeting that he was sad to see the “history and culture” of the country being “ripped apart."

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” the president said. “You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

“Also, the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

The tweets come after local officials across the country have ramped up efforts to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces following the violent clash between counter-protesters and white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, which left 19 injured and one dead.

Officials in Lexington, Kentucky, Baltimore, New York City and Virginia have moved to take down statues, monuments and plaques memorializing figures of the Confederacy.

At a freewheeling press conference on Tuesday, Trump said "both sides" deserved equal blame for the violence and and that not all the torch-wielding marchers — who shouted anti-Semitic slogans — were Nazis or white supremacists.