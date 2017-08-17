Dirty hands, undated foods nearly fail one restaurant

In north Georgia, one taco restaurant needs more guidance with food safety.

Dalton's Tacos El Rojo on South Thornton Avenue scored a 70 this week.

That's considered a "fair" score, but they will need a re-inspection within 90 days.

The inspector found an employee using hand sanitizers instead of washing their hands before food prep and the cook carrying a cloth to wipe their hands between tasks. The health department says hand sanitizer is never a substitute for hand washing, and neither is a cloth. There were also items in the cooler that were not being held at correct temperatures. Employees must keep the cooler closed when not in use. The inspector also saw cooked foods with no date. Those foods can only be kept for 7 days. Wet cloths were found on the prep tables. Those must be kep in sanitizer water. Meat was thawing in the vegetable sink. That is only allowed in the 3-compartment sink, and then the sink must be sanitized.

In Hamilton County, restaurant inspectors found several eateries that passed, but proper food safety practices and storage continue to be an issue for a few establishments.

81 Portobellos 4976 Highway 58; reasons including hood dirty on equipment, leak under cooler, used boxes and old cooler units sitting behind restaurant, employee drink sitting at hand sink, no date marking on open container. Corrected to 96.

84 Southside Social Kitchen 1818 Chestnut Street; reasons including employees not demonstrating food safety knowledge, improper cold holding temperatures, facilities not clean.

85 El Meson 248 Northgate Park; reasons including uncovered food items in freezer, in use utensils not clean, cutting boards damaged, dirty floors/walls. Corrected to 95.

87 Krystal 307 Cherokee Blvd.; reasons including grease build-u on several non-food contact surfaces it kitchen, ice bins left open when not in use, ice scoop handle in ice, area around dumpster dirty. Corrected to 96.

89 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway

90 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street

91 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58

92 Bojangle's 4417 Highway 58

93 Wendy's 1868 Dayton Blvd.

94 Sonic 4305 Hixson Pike

95 Taco Mac 423 Market Street

96 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane

96 Great American Cookie Company 313 Northgate Mall

97 New York Pizza 5731 Highway 153

97 Pizza Hut 776 Mountain Creek Road

97 Taco Bell 5439 Highway 153

98 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 1906 Dayton Blvd.

98 Krystal 5120 Hunter Road

99 Polly Claire's Tea Shop 6178 Adamson Circle

99 Chick-fil-a 209 Northgate Mall

99 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Road

99 El Mague 7001 Middle Valley Road

99 Applebee's 401 Market Street

99 Auntie Ann's 96 Northgate Mall

100 Miss G's Tortas & Tamales 4801 English Avenue

100 Arby's 3903 Hixson Pike

100 Little Tokyo Express 4516 Hixson Pike

100 Uncle Larry's 736 MLK Blvd.

100 The Chef and His Wife 6849 Prestige Lane

School Cafeterias

99 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue

100 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58

School Buildings

96 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58

100 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue

Pools

84 Montclair East HOA 800 Reads Lake Road; reasons including gate not self closing/latching, no depth markers, buoys broken/missing, pH levels very high.

Catoosa County

94 Cloud Springs Deli 4097 Cloud Springs Rd, Ringgold

81 Cochran's Auto Truckstop 11343 Hwy 41, Ringgold

100 Domino's 1010 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

87 Little Caesars 591 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

98 Pizza Hut 1919 Battlefiled Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

90 Super 8 (tourist accomodation) 2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

82 Super 8 (cont. breakfast) 2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Murray County

100 Edna's Restaurant 1300 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Herbalife International Vida Mejor 127 Murray Plaza, Chatsworth

95 Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant 4540 Highway 411 North Chatsworth

Walker County

96 Cafe' 151 7799 Hwy 95 Lafayette

100 Chattanogoga Valley Elementary 3420 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone

100 Chattanooga Valley Middle 847 Allgood Rd, Flintstone

96 Cherokee Ridge Elementary 2423 Johnson Rd, Chickamauga

91 Chickamauga Elementary 210 Cresent Ave, Chickamauga

100 Gordon Lee Middle/High School 105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga

96 LaFayette Middle School, 419 Roadrunner Blvd, Lafayette

100 Mumdee's 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone

100 Rock Spring Elementary 375 Hwy 95, Rock Spring

100 Rossville Elementary 1250 Wilson Rd, Rossville

100 Rossville Middle School 316 Bulldog Trl, Rossville

100 Saddle Ridge Elem/Middle 9858 N Hwy 27 Rock Spring

91 Subway 2625 Hwy 27 N Lafayette

100 The Dinner Bell 3258 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone

