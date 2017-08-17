Dirty hands, undated foods nearly fail one restaurant

In north Georgia, one taco restaurant needs more guidance with food safety.
Dalton's Tacos El Rojo on South Thornton Avenue scored a 70 this week.
That's considered a "fair" score, but they will need a re-inspection within 90 days.
The inspector found an employee using hand sanitizers instead of washing their hands before food prep and the cook carrying a cloth to wipe their hands between tasks. The health department says hand sanitizer is never a substitute for hand washing, and neither is a cloth. There were also items in the cooler that were not being held at correct temperatures. Employees must keep the cooler closed when not in use. The inspector also saw cooked foods with no date. Those foods can only be kept for 7 days. Wet cloths were found on the prep tables. Those must be kep in sanitizer water. Meat was thawing in the vegetable sink. That is only allowed in the 3-compartment sink, and then the sink must be sanitized.
In Hamilton County, restaurant inspectors found several eateries that passed, but proper food safety practices and storage continue to be an issue for a few establishments.
- 81 Portobellos 4976 Highway 58; reasons including hood dirty on equipment, leak under cooler, used boxes and old cooler units sitting behind restaurant, employee drink sitting at hand sink, no date marking on open container. Corrected to 96.
- 84 Southside Social Kitchen 1818 Chestnut Street; reasons including employees not demonstrating food safety knowledge, improper cold holding temperatures, facilities not clean.
- 85 El Meson 248 Northgate Park; reasons including uncovered food items in freezer, in use utensils not clean, cutting boards damaged, dirty floors/walls. Corrected to 95.
- 87 Krystal 307 Cherokee Blvd.; reasons including grease build-u on several non-food contact surfaces it kitchen, ice bins left open when not in use, ice scoop handle in ice, area around dumpster dirty. Corrected to 96.
- 89 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway
- 90 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street
- 91 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58
- 92 Bojangle's 4417 Highway 58
- 93 Wendy's 1868 Dayton Blvd.
- 94 Sonic 4305 Hixson Pike
- 95 Taco Mac 423 Market Street
- 96 La Altena 615 Commercial Lane
- 96 Great American Cookie Company 313 Northgate Mall
- 97 New York Pizza 5731 Highway 153
- 97 Pizza Hut 776 Mountain Creek Road
- 97 Taco Bell 5439 Highway 153
- 98 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 1906 Dayton Blvd.
- 98 Krystal 5120 Hunter Road
- 99 Polly Claire's Tea Shop 6178 Adamson Circle
- 99 Chick-fil-a 209 Northgate Mall
- 99 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Road
- 99 El Mague 7001 Middle Valley Road
- 99 Applebee's 401 Market Street
- 99 Auntie Ann's 96 Northgate Mall
- 100 Miss G's Tortas & Tamales 4801 English Avenue
- 100 Arby's 3903 Hixson Pike
- 100 Little Tokyo Express 4516 Hixson Pike
- 100 Uncle Larry's 736 MLK Blvd.
- 100 The Chef and His Wife 6849 Prestige Lane
School Cafeterias
- 99 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue
- 100 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58
School Buildings
- 96 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58
- 100 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue
Pools
- 84 Montclair East HOA 800 Reads Lake Road; reasons including gate not self closing/latching, no depth markers, buoys broken/missing, pH levels very high.
Catoosa County
- 94 Cloud Springs Deli 4097 Cloud Springs Rd, Ringgold
- 81 Cochran's Auto Truckstop 11343 Hwy 41, Ringgold
- 100 Domino's 1010 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 87 Little Caesars 591 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 98 Pizza Hut 1919 Battlefiled Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 90 Super 8 (tourist accomodation) 2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
- 82 Super 8 (cont. breakfast) 2044 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Murray County
- 100 Edna's Restaurant 1300 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Herbalife International Vida Mejor 127 Murray Plaza, Chatsworth
- 95 Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant 4540 Highway 411 North Chatsworth
Walker County
- 96 Cafe' 151 7799 Hwy 95 Lafayette
- 100 Chattanogoga Valley Elementary 3420 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone
- 100 Chattanooga Valley Middle 847 Allgood Rd, Flintstone
- 96 Cherokee Ridge Elementary 2423 Johnson Rd, Chickamauga
- 91 Chickamauga Elementary 210 Cresent Ave, Chickamauga
- 100 Gordon Lee Middle/High School 105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga
- 96 LaFayette Middle School, 419 Roadrunner Blvd, Lafayette
- 100 Mumdee's 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone
- 100 Rock Spring Elementary 375 Hwy 95, Rock Spring
- 100 Rossville Elementary 1250 Wilson Rd, Rossville
- 100 Rossville Middle School 316 Bulldog Trl, Rossville
- 100 Saddle Ridge Elem/Middle 9858 N Hwy 27 Rock Spring
- 91 Subway 2625 Hwy 27 N Lafayette
- 100 The Dinner Bell 3258 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone
Whitfield County
- 99 Antioch Elementary School 1819 Riverbend Rd, Dalton
- 98 Bienestar Total, 2515 Cleveland Hwy Ste 1, Dalton
- 92 Bojangles 1253 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 100 City Park Intermediate School, 405 School St, Dalton
- 100 Dawnville Elementary School, 1380 Dawnville Rd NE, Dalton
- 100 Dug Gap Elementary School, 2132 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton
- 94 Gill's Grill 1511 Abutment Rd, Dalton
- 89 Ginja 1100 E Walnut Ave Ste 12, Dalton
- 95 Jersey Mike's Subs 1367 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 85 Kenny's Restaurant 1022 Riverbend Rd, Dalton
- 91 Kumo Japanese Restaurant 1277 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 96 Peak Fitness 1021 Riverburch Pkwy, Dalton
- 96 Regency Park Heath Care Center, 1212 Broadrick Dr, Dalton
- 98 Regional Youth Detention Center, 2735 Underwood Rd, Dalton
- 87 Saucey Bones BBQ 2955 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 87 Waffle House 1515 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 91 Westwood School, 708 Trammel St, Dalton