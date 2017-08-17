Civil War monuments will stay at battlefield

The National Park Service wants to deliver the message that there is a difference between Civil War monuments and Confederate statues.

This comes in the middle of a national movement to take down Confederate statues after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and deadly.

The Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park has hundreds of monuments commemorating the soldiers who fought during the Civil War.

Historians here at the national military park said the Battle of Chickamauga was a soldier's fight.

That's why out of the 1,400 commemorative features throughout the park, you won't see any generals on a pedestal. It's all about the soldiers.

James Ogden has been giving tours at the Chickamauga Chattanooga National Military Park for over 28 years. He said visitors often ask about the park's Confederate statues whether they will stay or go. “The commemorative features here are all part of the larger story of telling the campaign for Chattanooga. They are all integrated into that overall theme. They will be protected just as the National Military Park is protected as well.”

The battlefield was the first national military park in the United States. In 1890 Civil War veterans helped establish the park. With one major theme. “This was created as a place for memorialization and commemoration for the service of the Civil War veterans in the war itself.”

It was also intended to show the world, the once divided United States, was now united. “The veterans allowed monuments to be erected to both Union and the Confederate soldiers at the lines of both sides will be marked on the battlefield. They interpret the battle as a historic event in our nation's tragic but transformative Civil War.”



In recent years there has been a push to remove Confederate markings across the country. Unlike many Confederate monuments across the country that recognize specific people, the majority of the monuments here represent a unit. “You don't see grand statues here to the leading lights of either side. No monument for Confederate General Braxton Bragg-- the Confederate commander. Or is there a monument for Grant, the final Union Commander in the campaign.”



Ogden said the National Park Service and management of the Chickamauga National Military Park will continue to protect all the commemorative features of the park. “It is part of telling the story. Not only of the campaign. Also the story of how in the 1890's how the Civil War was being remembered.”

As of now, the military park has not received any inquiries about removing any pieces.

The national military park is considered federal property. The Civil War pieces are protected under 36CFR the Protecting Historic Properties act.

