Trump accuses Amazon of doing ‘great damage’ to retailers

BY LUCY BAYLY, NBC News

(NBC News) - President Donald Trump lambasted Amazon on Twitter early Wednesday morning, accusing the e-commerce juggernaut of causing job losses throughout the U.S. and doing “great damage” to retailers.

Amazon shares dipped briefly by 1 percent.

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

It’s certainly not the first time the president has assailed the Seattle-based behemoth, with CEO and founder Jeff Bezos — who also owns the Washington Post — frequently being singled out for having, as Trump termed it, “a huge anti-trust problem.”

The billionaires bickered throughout Trump's presidential campaign, with Trump saying Amazon was “getting away with murder tax-wise” and accused it of using the Washington Post as a way to cozy up to politicians.

Last December, he said the e-retailer would “crumble [sic] like a paper bag” if it ever had to pay “fair taxes.” Bezos, who also owns the Blue Origin space company, fired back, “Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket #sendDonaldtospace.”