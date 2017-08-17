Applications being taken for Tennessee court vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee panel is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy in four counties.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says the 17th District Circuit Court vacancy was created when Judge Lee Russell announced he will retire Nov. 30.

The district covers Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview qualified applicants in Fayetteville on Sept. 29. Members of the public may express any objections to an applicant during a public hearing as part of the meeting.

To qualify, an applicant must be a licensed attorney at least 30 years old, a resident of Tennessee for at least five years and a resident of the 17th Judicial District. An application is available at http://www.TNCourts.gov and is due by noon CDT Sept. 6.

