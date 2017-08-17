Drying out this weekend

Good Thursday. We will be hot and muggy again today with temps climbing into the low 90s. The heat index will top out at about 100 degrees during the heat of the day. Our chance for rain is very low, only a 20% chance for a passing shower this evening. Overnight we will be partly cloudy as the temperature drops into the mid-70s Friday morning.

A front will move through Friday morning and bring a few light showers for the morning commute. Behind the front, we will see our humidity dropping quite a bit. With that said, our temperatures will remain in the low 90s, just a bit above average.

The weekend will be warm and mostly sunny. Temps will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. With the lower humidity in place, however, it will be much more tolerable than what we are sitting in now.

Our forecast for the eclipse on Monday is improving. The shadow of the moon will begin traversing across the sun roughly at 1pm eastern. The eclipse will reach maximum totality at about 2:30, stay at maximum totality for a minute or two, then the eclipse will begin to wane. The entire event will be over by about 4pm eastern. At the time of maximum totality, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temps will be around 90.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY