Clear the Shelters

NBC's Clear the Shelter's project kicks off this Saturday in Chattanooga and across the country.

It's a day when animal shelters offer free or reduced adoptions.

The Humane Society and the Pet Placement Center are both participating.

HES will offer 'name your price' adoptions on all animals from 11 am until 5 pm. Whatever price you decide to adopt at will include, spay/neuter surgery, all age appropriate vaccines, and a microchip for your new forever friend! Save the date and help us clear the shelter!

The Pet Placement Center is offering reduced prices from 12-5 PM on Saturday. The adoption fee for dogs and kittens will be $50 and only $25 for cats that are 6 months or older.