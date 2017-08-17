Most under used Chick-fil-a - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Most under used Chick-fil-a

By Sami Kincaid, Producer
The Atlanta Falcons new stadium will be home to one of the most under used Chick-fil-a's. Falcons fans will report to this stadium seven times this season on Sundays.

The only problem is Chick-fil-a is closed on Sundays, and they are not making any exceptions. 

However, Chick-fil-a will be open for a Thursday night Falcons game and for college football kick-off games featuring Tennessee and Alabama.

It will also be open at non-Sunday matches for the soccer team, Atlanta United. On Sundays, the kiosk will be open and will sell regular concessions, just not chicken.

