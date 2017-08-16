UPDATE: Chattanooga police make arrest in Oakland Ave. shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Chattanooga police arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on Oakland Avenue on August 16.
Police arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Allen Smith on charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.
Smith is accused of shooting a man during an argument in the 4300 block of Oakland Avenue, shortly after 5:00 p.m.
Police say Smith ran from the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital for a wound that was not life-threatening.
Smith is scheduled for court on August 28.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police said one man was shot in the 4300 block of Oakland Avenue.
They said it happened just after 5:00 pm on Wednesday.
Police said the man was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.
Details are limited at this time.
