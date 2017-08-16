Chattanooga Police investigate shooting on Ohls Ave.

Life Force has a total of six helicopter bases -- Winchester, Sparta, and Cleveland, Tennessee along with Blue Ridge and Calhoun, Georgia and now Andrews, North Carolina.More
Life Force has a total of six helicopter bases -- Winchester, Sparta, and Cleveland, Tennessee along with Blue Ridge and Calhoun, Georgia and now Andrews, North Carolina.More
For a lucky few eclipse viewers aboard the Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, the event will include another once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon when they hear singer Bonnie Tyler perform her '80s power ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart" live.More
For a lucky few eclipse viewers aboard the Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, the event will include another once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon when they hear singer Bonnie Tyler perform her '80s power ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart" live.More
An annoying robocall could be worth $900 bucks to you.More
An annoying robocall could be worth $900 bucks to you.More