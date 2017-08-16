Chattanooga Police investigate shooting on Ohls Ave. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police investigate shooting on Ohls Ave.

By Emily Kulick, Producer
Chattanooga Police said one man was shot in the 4300 block of Ohls Avenue. 

They said it happened just after 5:00 pm on Wednesday. 

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. 

Details are limited at this time. 

