Tennessee Sen. Corker calls Virginia death 'act of terror'

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

KNOXVILLE (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bob Corker is calling a car being driven into a crowd of anti-racist protesters in Virginia an "act of terror," but the Tennessee Republican is declining to weigh in on President Donald Trump's comments blaming both white supremacists and counter-protesters for violent clashes.

Corker says he will leave it to others to weigh in on Trump's comments showing sympathy for fringe groups' efforts to preserve Confederate monuments. But Corker did renew his call for removing the bust of early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee Capitol.

Corker says he would prefer the bust of the slave trader and Confederate cavalry general be moved to a museum. The senator calls the bust a "symbol that's offensive to people who were oppressed."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.