RECALL: Brio rattles

A children's product has been recalled due to choking hazards.

Brio soft hammer rattle toys have been recalled due to the wooden rings on the rattle which can crack, posing a choking hazard to children.

About 1500 items were sold at specialty stores such as Home Goods and Nordstrom as well as online on Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby rattles and contact Brio for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value.

BRIO, through North American distributor Ravensburger, at www.brio.us and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page or call 800-886-1236 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information.