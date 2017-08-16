RECALL: Laura Ashley dress due to choking hazard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RECALL: Laura Ashley dress due to choking hazard

Posted: Updated:

Laura Ashley girl's dresses have been recalled due to a choking hazard
The Laura Ashley London girl's floral clip dot dresses has flower petals that can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
The dresses were sold in newborn to girl's sizes 0/3m through 6x at Dillard's stores nationwide and online from Amazon and Zulily.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund.

Pastourelle toll-free at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@pastourelle.com or online at www.pastourellerecall.com.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.