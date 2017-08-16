RECALL: Laura Ashley dress due to choking hazard

Laura Ashley girl's dresses have been recalled due to a choking hazard

The Laura Ashley London girl's floral clip dot dresses has flower petals that can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The dresses were sold in newborn to girl's sizes 0/3m through 6x at Dillard's stores nationwide and online from Amazon and Zulily.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund.

Pastourelle toll-free at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@pastourelle.com or online at www.pastourellerecall.com.

No injuries have been reported yet.