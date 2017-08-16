Erlanger opens Life Force base in Andrews, NC

Erlanger Health System's Life Force 6 officially began taking missions this week at the Western Carolina Regional Airport.

Cherokee County has an estimated 240,000 residents in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

The Bell helicopter crew is comprised of a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic at each base, who provide on-the-scene and in-flight critical care treatment.

Greg Taylor, the Clinical Base Manager at Erlanger, believes this new helicopter base will provide a sense of security for people in the region.

“It will allow us, no matter what the conditions on the road, whether it be the eclipse and traffic or natural weather patterns coming through with snow and ice. We'll be able to transport the patients out of this mountainous area to the higher level of care," said Taylor.



Life Force has a total of six helicopter bases -- Winchester, Sparta, and Cleveland, Tennessee along with Blue Ridge and Calhoun, Georgia and now Andrews, North Carolina.