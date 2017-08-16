UPDATE: Long lines grow for eclipse glasses

UPDATE: People are scrambling to find glasses for Monday's eclipse after most businesses and organizations in the area have sold out.

There are a few places that will have a limited amount of glasses this weekend and Monday, Elder's Ace Hardware in Ooltewah is one of them.

More than 100 people lined up around the block Wednesday morning, waiting for the store's latest shipment of glasses to get in.

" I didn't think it was going to be this long of a wait, but we ordered them from Amazon and we've had them for 3 weeks then we got the email saying they're not certified don't use them, so we've been kind of scrambling over the last 3 days to find some," said customer Don Halsey.

That's the story here among several customers waiting in line. It's the last minute scramble to get a pair of NASA certified solar eclipse glasses.



" My daughter and my daughter-in-law both had ordered them online and then found out last week they're not the right ones so I'm trying to makeup for some of the ones we didn't get for the family," said one customer.

Ace Hardware promised a shipment of 2,000 glasses Wednesday morning, but the store's delivery truck arrived without any. Employees made some phone calls then promised customers the order of glasses were still on the way. People cleared their schedules to wait in line even though an estimated arrival time for the glasses was unknown.

"It's very hot, it's got to be 90 in the shade," said Roger Merrian. " I got here about 11:30 and its hot and I'm sweating like crazy but I'm toughing it out because this is a worth while cause."

Some volunteers passed out water bottles and frostees to strangers. Around lunch Ace Hardware treated guests to pizza.

"My wife threatened me, she said if I didn't wait and get these things, we were going to stay home," said customer Jim Olive.

After about 5 hours in line, the glasses finally arrived and the smile on people's faces proved their wait was well worth it.

" I didn't get em for me I got them for my kids and my grand kids and I told them if you need any more you're going to have to come out here and get them," said customer Linda Benton.

Some people didn't want to be filmed because they skipped out on work to be there. Others said they waited about the same amount of time in line for Michael Jackson tickets in the 90s.

Customers say it's all a part of their great American eclipse story

" Oh it's fun, been meeting a lot of nice people and having a good time," said one woman.

Ace Hardware employees in Ooltewah tell Channel 3, they're expecting about 4,000 more pairs of solar glasses to be delivered by Monday.

You can call the store to be sure they have them in stock before you go.

PREVIOUS STORY: Eclipse glasses are becoming harder to find as demand grows and August 21 gets closer.

Dozens of people lined up Wednesday outside at the Elder's Ace Hardware in Ooltewah. The line had over 100 people in it by noon.

Over the weekend, Amazon refunded the accounts of people who purchase eclipse glasses online , saying that the glasses weren't certified for eclipse viewing and could be unsafe.

Many local vendors have sold out of the glasses, continuing to increase demand.

To be safe, glasses should be from a reputable manufacturer and have the designation of "ISO 12312-2" which means they should be safe to watch the eclipse.

The truck bringing the supply of eclipse glasses is expected today, and arrived shortly after 1:00pm.