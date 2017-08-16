UPDATE: Body found along Ooltewah road identified

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the woman's body found Wednesday morning as that of Tiffany Paige Flerl, 21.

Police say that Flerl's body did not appear to have any visible signs of trauma

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office so that cause of death could be determined

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads in this investigation

PREVIOUS STORY: Police are working to figure out how a womans body ended up on the side of a road in Ooltewah.

The body was found Wednesday morning off Old Cleveland Pike.

Channel 3 spoke with a neighbor who said she came out after police had arrived and was shocked at what she saw.

"I had no clue what to think," said Jennifer Jones, "I woke up to some officers knocking on my door. They came in asking me questions."

Jones walked down her driveway to see what happened.



"That's when I seen that there was a body laying under my mailbox, and all I could see was her feet," Jones recalled.

Chattanooga police said they got a call around 10 am.

When investigators arrived to Old Cleveland Pike they found the woman, they believe is in her 20's, dead on the side of the road.

"It's very concerning," said Joshua Staton, "I got a lot of family around here."

Not only does Staton have family near by, he wasn't far from where the woman was found.



He left his home around 10:15, just 15 minutes after the 911 call was made.

"It's kind of mind blowing in some ways because to think that not even 40 yards from where I pulled out of at 10:15 this morning there was a young lady deceased," Staton said.

The woman was found a little further up the road from his home.



When Staton came back just under an hour later, he saw the area surrounded by law enforcement.

Staton said the area is known to attract drug deals.

Though, it's not clear what led to the woman's death.

Neighbors, who are waiting for answers, called the discovery terrifying.



"Someone being dead under my mailbox, near my road, near my house," Jones recalled, "It shook me up really, really bad."

Police said the woman did not have any identification on her. So, they are asking for anyone who may know who the woman is to give them a call.

