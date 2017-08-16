What the Tech? Globe Observer app

NASA is looking for a few good scientists to study the solar eclipse August 21st. Actually, that isn't entirely accurate; NASA is looking for millions of citizen scientists who know how to take a picture and look at a thermometer.

This weekend NASA will update the Globe Observer mobile app to include data entry for the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse that will be visible to 99% of the United States. The Globe Observer app is used by thousands of citizen scientists to take photos and record data of clouds as they pass over the U.S. NASA links the photos taken from the ground with images recorded by satellites as they pass across the country.

Users of the app get notifications when a satellite is taking a photo above them in hopes the citizen scientists will aim their smartphone camera to the sky and take photos of the same clouds from the ground.

On August 21st NASA hopes to enlist tens of thousands or even millions to record their cloud observations and temperature readings. The data will be shared with NASA, educators, teachers and scientists around the world.

To use the Globe Observer app, one must agree to be a citizen scientist. It's a free app for iPhones and Android devices. If you do download the app, keep watching it through the weekend. NASA will release an update that will add data entry for the solar eclipse. Information on the type of thermometer NASA recommends, how to take data recordings and when will all be found in the free app after the update.