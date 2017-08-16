Dolly Parton to release 1st children's album

Dolly Parton is coming out with a new album and its her first written and recorded with kids and the young at heart in mind.

It's called "I Believe In You." All 14 tracks are written and performed by Parton.

Digital copies will be released on September 29, and the physical album will be available worldwide on October 13.

"My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then," Parton said. "I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years."

All of the proceeds from the CD will go to the Imagination Library. Since beginning in Sevierville, the Imagination Library has expanded into 4 countries serving more than one-million children by providing a brand new, age-appropriate book each month.

