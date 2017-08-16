Mojo Burrito fires employee who attended Charlottesville rally - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mojo Burrito fires employee who attended Charlottesville rally

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Terrance Hightower, 28, talks about his experience being fired from Mojo Burrito in St. Elmo Monday after a co-worker called him a "Nazi" on social media after Hightower attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. Photo by Erin O. Smith Terrance Hightower, 28, talks about his experience being fired from Mojo Burrito in St. Elmo Monday after a co-worker called him a "Nazi" on social media after Hightower attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. Photo by Erin O. Smith
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Terrance Hightower was fired from his job at Mojo Burrito in St. Elmo on Monday when a co-worker sparked a firestorm on social media, calling him a "Nazi" after Hightower attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.