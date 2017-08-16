Children's rattle recalled due to choking hazard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Children's rattle recalled due to choking hazard

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
A children's product has been recalled due to choking hazards. Brio soft hammer rattle toys have been recalled due to the wooden rings on the rattle which can crack, posing a choking hazard to children.

1,500 items were sold at specialty stores such as Home Goods and Nordstrom as well as online on amazon.com. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Brio for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value.
 

