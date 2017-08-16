Heat and humidity continue

Good Wednesday. We will see the heat and humidity continuing through the first half of Friday. Today and tomorrow highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index approaching 100 both days. We will also see a few spotty showers or storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday a front will move through. It will bring some showers and storms to the area during the late morning hours. During the afternoon skies will clear and the humidity will begin to drop. That means great weather for the football games Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be great. We will be rain free and sport highs in the low 90s, but with the humidity remaining low both days of the weekend should be noticeably more comfortable.

Eclipse Monday we will see the humidity creeping back in, but the high will only make it to the upper 80s. I am looking for at least partly cloudy skies with a few showers beginning to pop up at the time of the eclipse (1pm-4pm eastern).

David Karnes

