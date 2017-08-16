Old foes, McMinn Central and McMinn Co. to meet in first #FNF3 Game of the Week of 2017

Old foes McMinn Central and McMinn County will be featured in 2017's first Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

More than 16,000 votes were cast and the margin of victory was less than 900 votes.

County and Central have met to open the season for eight straight years. McMinn County is 7-1 against McMinn Central in that stretch, included two straight wins over the Chargers.

Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be at McMinn County for pre-game coverage starting at 5PM on Friday and she'll be there through the 11PM show when FNF returns for the first time in 2017.