The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a bank robber.

Officers say the man walked into the North Jackson Bank in Kimball, TN just after 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

They say the man threatened to hurt the teller and then demanded money.

The man took the money and fled the scene.

The man is described to be 6'1 and possibly in his late 20's to early 30's.

If you know him or have any information your asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (423) 942-2525.