The king returned like he never left.

It was a was a blast from the past this morning for some residents at the East Ridge Life Center. They jammed to tunes by the King of Rock 'N Roll.

Pastor Rich Huff of the River of Life in Lafayette, Georgia was the Elvis impersonator. Pastor Huff teamed up with the Ringgold Wedding Chapel to honor Elvis Presley.

Today's tribute comes as the popular chapel along with thousands around the world remember the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death.

Elvis week began on August 11th and it ends August 19th.