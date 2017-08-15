Acting Police Chief addresses city council for the first time

Tuesday was the first time that Acting Police Chief David Roddy addressed the city council. He was appointed by Mayor Andy Berke earlier this month.

Roddy was introduced to the council and recognized for his different achievements with the department over the last 23 years.

The council was encouraged to ask this constituents to ask questions for Chief Roddy.

Topics included community policing, diversity with the department, the Witness Protection Program, and how to keep cadets in the city after spending thousands of dollars on their training.

Chief Roddy says he will continue a lot of the programs already in place by the department. He told council he has a few new programs he would like to start to help improve the city.

Next week, August 22nd, is when City Council will vote either yes or no to name David Roddy as Chattanooga’s next Top Cop.