WEEK 1: FNF Scoreboard

FNF GAMES 8/18/17 WEEK 1

TENNESSEE:

Baylor 42 VS. Notre Dame 21

Central 48 VS. Walker Valley 36

Bledsoe Co. 28 AT Oliver Springs 21

Whitwell 36 AT Boyd-Buchanan 0

Farragut 27 AT Bradley Central 21 F/OT

CCS 0 AT McCallie 55

Cleveland 21 AT Rhea Co. 14

Polk Co. 41 AT Copper Basin 21

East Hamilton 36 AT Signal Mtn. 31

East Ridge 38 AT Stone Memorial 14

Grundy Co. 8 AT East Hickman 28

Hixson 14 AT Marion Co. 62

McMinn Central 7 AT McMinn Co. 33

Meigs Co. 19 AT Sweetwater 14

Ooltewah 55 AT Tyner 9

Red Bank 32 AT Soddy Daisy 35

Sale Creek 7 AT Sunbright 34

Sequatchie Co. 21 AT South Pittsburg 28

The King’s Academy 35 AT Silverdale 0

Howard AT Brainerd SATURDAY



GEORGIA:

Douglass 14 AT Calhoun 17

Christian Heritage 21 AT North Murray 57

Gordon Lee 19 AT Dade Co. 20

Murray Co. 38 AT Gordon Central 14

Heritage 38 AT LFO 7

Armuchee 8 AT LaFayette 14

Ringgold 29 AT NW Whitfield 48

Ridgeland 48 AT Adairsville 7

SE Whitfield AT Coahulla Creek SATURDAY 7:30PM

NORTH CAROLINA:

Pisgah 13 AT Murphy 30

Hayesville 21 AT Towns Co. 38

Andrews 21 AT Smoky Mountain 56