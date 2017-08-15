What The Tech? Solar Eclipse Timer

Look in Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store and you'll find dozens of apps for the upcoming solar eclipse. Some of these apps are good but most of them are not. Worst of all, some of the apps contain malware or adware that do little more than fill your screen with ads.

One app stands atop the list of great eclipse apps. Solar Eclipse Time

No, it doesn't have a fancy name but this $2 app is perhaps the best at getting you ready for August 21st and what you'll see.

The app was developed by a plastic surgeon in Decatur, Alabama who has a passion for solar eclipses. Dr. Gordon Telepun has traveled around the world to view other eclipses and has become an expert on them.

His app comes filled with information from his eclipse trips.

Solar Eclipse Timer offers step-by-step, second-by-second directions leading up to and during the eclipse. Best of all, it doesn't require you to look at the app during the eclipse; it speaks directions audibly, telling you when to take photos, what to look for and when to put on and take off solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes and giving you the best chance of seeing each phase.

The app also has a practice video or demo which plays out what you'll see and hear. I think it's sort of like those audio-guided tours of museums in that you are listening to an expert narrate each moment as you look. The demo even has crowd noise to prepare you for the experience.

After playing the demo video several times I feel that I have a better understanding of what's going to happen August 21st. If you're looking for an app on the eclipse I suggest you look no further than Solar Eclipse Timer, download it ahead of time and practice.