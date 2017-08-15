Denny's preps for solar eclipse with moon-shaped pancakes

A solar eclipse is on the horizon for planet Earth, so why not get a belly full of mooncakes?

On Monday, Denny's will officer $4 all you can eat "mooncakes," inspired by the solar eclipse of course.

You guessed it, the buttermilk pancakes will be sphere-shaped.

“Like all of America, our team at Denny’s is excited about the upcoming solar eclipse and we wanted to have a little fun to mark this historic occasion,” said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny’s.

“We know America already loves our signature $4 all-you-can-eat pancakes, so it seemed fitting to celebrate with these delicious, moon-shaped bites."

Their $4 all-you-can-eat mooncakes will only be available for the solar eclipse--for one day only, but guest can continue to experience similar shaped regular Denny's pancakes everyday of the year.

