Retired marine to walk across six countries

A retired marine is on a mission to continue his duty to serve. Sergeant Danny Garcia from Melbourne, Florida is about to embark on a six country trek to raise money for children in each of those countries.

It’s not his first long distance walk. 21 years ago Garcia began walking to heal from a life changing event, today he's still going, but his journeys have a much greater purpose. To date, the veteran has logged nearly 30,000 miles around the globe.

The 72-year-old veteran proudly waved an American flag down Lee Highway in Chattanooga on Tuesday. He making stops in Tennessee to announce his upcoming walk overseas.

"They blow their horn and they encourage me to go another mile, it's not easy to walk 50 miles, you hurt, you go through a lot of pain,” Garcia said.

50 miles, that’s the average lengths he treks to raise awareness and support various causes around the world. With growing tension across the world and here at home, he felt called to start another walk in Israel.

"We as a nation, as a world, we have to start coming together and praying together. We’ve tried it every other way and it doesn't work,” he said.

A Dunlap couple will accompany him on the upcoming trip, Debbie Morrison and her husband will work to spread hope in communities that often have none.

"To teach humanity to move from the love of power to the power of love and I believe love is what's missing in the world,” Morrison said.

Garcia doesn't collect a dime, proceeds from the global walk will benefit countries abroad and ‘Serenity Thrift,’ a local nonprofit that gives back to the local community.

During his walk through Chattanooga, he stopped at the Lee Highway Memorial for the Fallen Five and presented a wreath to the recruitment center.

"For you, and the marines and all the servicemen around the world as a gesture of love. And for the guys who have their lives here,’ he said to the Marines. ‘Thank you sir I appreciate that," they said.”

Walking hundreds of miles is no easy feat. Garcia admits that at times it can be painful too. He knows that the pain he feels is minor compared to the struggles others go through around the world.

"I’m going to keep going around the world and keep going and going until god says okay you're done now,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s walk will be documented on Facebook. To find out more about the Global Walk website.