Malnourished dog raises awareness

Animal advocates hope sharing one of their most severe cases will help spread awareness about resources.

This comes after a dog was found so malnourished, officers say he was about to die.

We want to warn you some of the images may be disturbing.

You can see nearly every bone in Jupiter's body.

The 3-year-old Shepherd mix was nearly half his body weight when officers found him.

"Several factors come into play. One, his blood level was all over the scale. He was in really poor shape, close to needing a blood transfusion," Humane Educational Society Executive Director Bob Citrullo said.

Nearly one week later, Jupiter is still very thin, weighing 28 lbs.

Five pounds more compared to when officers found him.

A step, Citrullo said, is in the right direction.

"He's much stronger already. He's able to walk more. As you saw, he's taking walks now and he's able to go up and down steps. When he first arrived, he couldn't do that," he added.

Citrullo said officers discovered Jupiter was living in a garage with very little access to food and water.

He said a man passed away and his son wasn't able to care for him properly because he was disabled.

An unintentional act, Citrullo said, officers often see.

"It just happened where someone wasn't able to care for him properly and wasn't able to make sure he was eating the way he needed to," he added.

It's going to be a while for Jupiter to become healthy enough for adoption.

Right now, Citrullo said, they're working on Jupiter's weight.

"We have to be very careful with how we feed. So we feed multiple, very small meals per day to get him used to eating and getting his belly full again," he said.

If you would like to help donate to Jupiter's medical bills, you can call the Humane Educational Society at 423-624-5302 and request a donation for Jupiter.

If you or someone you know finds them self in a similar situation, there is help.

Call 4 Paws Pantry 423-475-6342 or click HERE.