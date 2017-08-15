Keller Williams Greater Downtown donates 11k to Woodmore

A group of close to one hundred local real estate agents were training at the Keller Williams Greater Downtown office during the time of the 2016 Woodmore bus tragedy. After taking initiative to donate to the school, the agents raised eleven thousand dollars—with money contributed from as far as Keller Williams in Alaska.

During the training event, a group of agents decided to auction a teddy bear with proceeds to benefit the children of Woodmore Elementary. The bear sold for five hundred dollars. Soon all other participants contributed their previous bids, collectively raising nearly eight thousand dollars in minutes. Agents from Keller Williams continued to raise money throughout the year. Contributions came from all across the state of Tennessee and as far as Anchorage, Alaska.

Team Leader, Nathan Brown, delivered the check to Principal Dionne Upton and Assistant Principal Talley Caldwell at Woodmore Elementary where it will be contributed to the “Support, Create, Enrich” Fund. The fund was launched in 2016 after the accident.

“Part of the Mission of Keller Williams is to build ‘lives worth living’ and ‘legacies worth leaving,’” said Brown. “Our agents at Keller Williams Greater Downtown strive to leave a legacy of giving in their community by making it a priority to give back.”

Keller Williams Chattanooga created a public charity called Greater Chattanooga Cares to support their own agents during hardship and other non-profits in the community. Since 2016, Greater Chattanooga Cares gave nearly $50,000 in grants to help associates and community programs.

