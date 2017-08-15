Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vDnJvu ) her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she "felt something funny" and thought the bun was burned.

Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail.

Manfalouti's lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren't responsive to their complaints.

Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can't comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

