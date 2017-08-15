TBI: Bradley Co. woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a woman had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Cleveland.

BCSO says that around 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, they received a call at the 911 Communications Center about the shooting which led patrol deputies to respond to the residence.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General, Stephen Crump, TBI Agents continue to investigate a reported self-inflicted shooting in Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

TBI Agents say that the wife of a Bradley County deputy, Deanna O'Daniel, died at Tennova Hospital due to her injuries.

The Bradley County deputy was at the house when the shooting happened.

An autopsy will be performed in Chattanooga. TBI Agents continue to gather all relevant information, interviews, and evidence, and will submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.