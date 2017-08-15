Warm and muggy day ahead

Good Tuesday. We will be warm and muggy today with a spotty shower or storm. Not much will change through the rest of the week. Each day will start muggy in the the mid-70s. Temps will climb to the low 90s (the average high this time of year is 90), and it will be humid. Today the heat index will be in the mid-90s. We will see that creeping up though. Wednesday through Friday we will see the heat index climb to near 100.

For the weekend we can expect highs near 90 with heat index values in the mid-90s both days. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday will see a few morning shower, but the rest of the day will be dry.

For "eclipse Monday", we are still too far out for any certainty, but the preliminary outlook calls for highs in the upper 80s, a heat index in the low 90s, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few isolated showers or storms.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY: