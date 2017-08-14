UPDATE:Suspect in officer involved shooting on Rossville Blvd. arrested

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office handed down indictments charging a suspect in the officer-involved shooting from August 14th.

David A. Wooten has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Deputies with the HCSO Fugitive Division were able to arrest Wooten in Bradley County on Friday. His bond has been set at $40,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the suspect who was shot by officers in August.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old David Alan Wooten from Cleveland, Tennessee was shot on Rossville Boulevard on August 14.

A previous release from the Chattanooga Police Department said CPD officers and Rossville police "made contact" with the suspect during an investigation. The release said officers fired at the suspect a short time later.

Wooten was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

The Sheriff's Office says Wooten was booked in the Hamilton County Jail Friday on unrelated charges.

The Sheriff's Office says its investigation of the incident is ongoing and the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney for review once it's complete.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation of an officer-involved shooting on Rossville Boulevard that happened earlier this month.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block on August 14 around 5:00 p.m.

A Chattanooga police spokesperson says CPD officers and Rossville police "made contact" with the suspect during an investigation. The spokesperson says officers fired at the suspect a short time later.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

All of the officers that were on the scene at the time of the shooting have been placed on paid leave, which is standard procedure anytime an officer uses deadly force.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: At the request of Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is leading Monday's officer-involved shooting investigation.

Investigators were spread out at two different locations. The shooting happened in a parking lot on Rossville Boulevard. Just 3 miles away on S. Seminole Drive is where the suspect was captured and taken to a hospital.

One neighbor says he came home to police lights and crime scene tape.

"We were gone probably 40 minutes come back the whole front of the house is lined with police cars. I really didn't know what happen I really thought maybe it was a drug bust," said neighbor, Jimmy Johnston.

Johnston says he and his family went to grab something to eat. When they returned police were surrounding his next door neighbor's home in East Ridge

It's not clear how the home is connected to the officer-involved shooting, but a spokesperson with East Ridge Police Department says a suspect led police on a chase to that home.

It's not clear who shot first, or what led to the shooting. Acting Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department, David Roddy, says several of Chattanooga officers were involved. He says they were not injured.

"There were several law enforcement officers down here when the incident occurred. They're all doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," said Roddy. "We ask the community to be patient as we dig through this. There are a lot of circumstances and a lot of interviews, a lot of physical evidence that has to be compiled and as we are able to make the determination and release things to the public or Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is able to release things relevant to the investigation, we will do so."

The suspect was taken to a local hospital .

The suspects condition is unknown at this time.

Roddy tells Channel 3, all of the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative paid leave.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been requested by Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston to serve as the lead investigative agency into the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred Monday night on Rossville Boulevard.

A person was shot outside The Brew and Cue, a restaurant on Rossville Boulevard near East 50th Street.

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 that the officer was not shot.

Police later found the suspect in the shooting on South Seminole Drive and was arrested and taken to the local hospital.

Acting Police Chief David Roddy was on scene, he says he offers his full assistance and full cooperation to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as they begin to investigate this incident.

