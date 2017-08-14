UPDATE: Suspect hurt after officer involved shooting

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been requested by Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston to serve as the lead investigative agency into the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred Monday night on Rossville Boulevard.

A person was shot outside The Brew and Cue, a restaurant on Rossville Boulevard near East 50th Street.

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 that the officer was not shot.

Police later found the suspect in the shooting on South Seminole Drive and was arrested and taken to the local hospital.

Acting Police Chief David Roddy was on scene, he says he offers his full assistance and full cooperation to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as they begin to investigate this incident.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.