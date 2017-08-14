UPDATE: Suspect hurt after officer involved shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Suspect hurt after officer involved shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been requested by Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston to serve as the lead investigative agency into the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred Monday night on Rossville Boulevard. 

A person was shot outside The Brew and Cue, a restaurant on Rossville Boulevard near East 50th Street. 

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 that the officer was not shot. 

Police later found the suspect in the shooting on South Seminole Drive and was arrested and taken to the local hospital. 

Acting Police Chief David Roddy was on scene, he says he offers his full assistance and full cooperation to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as they begin to investigate this incident.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.