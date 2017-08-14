A New CDC report shows more than 100 million Americans have diabetes or pre-diabetes, and what's even scarier the highest number of cases are diagnosed here in the south, also known as the diabetes belt.

Curtis Eakins, Abundant Living says "49 percent are pre-diabetic or diabetic, 49 percent, flip a coin heads or tails that's where we are."

Curtis Eakins and his wife Paula are hosting a Defeating Diabetes Conference here in the scenic city.

They say there are 5 questions you should ask that might raise a red flag that you are pre-diabetic.

*For women, if your waste is 35 inches or more and for men 40 inches or more... give yourself one point

*If you eat meat on a regular basis give yourself one point

*If you go to bed after midnight, that is one point

*If you are stressed out, and who isn't most of the time, give yourself one point

* And finally if you don't exercise on a regular basis, that is also one point

If you score 3 points or more that should raise a red flag.

Curtis and Paula say they take a holistic approach to fighting this disease.

Paula Eakins, Abundant Living says "It's actually coming back to basics, the way we used to eat before looking at where we are now, so much of the fast food, those things are causing more problems for us."

Paula says that is why they teach people how to take the foods they like and make them healthier.

Paula Eakins says "So in other words we're not throwing the foods out, we're actually showing you how to eat them ore healthy."

(ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO REGISTER)

DEFEATING DIABETES CONFERENCE

AUGUST 15TH & 16TH

RESIDENCE INN @ 2340 CENTER STREET

10-12 AND 7-9

AVENTSOURCE.ORG

1-800-732-7587