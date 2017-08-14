Erlanger preps for Aug 21. Solar eclipse

As the August 21 total solar eclipse nears, officials at Erlanger Health System are planning for a potential surge in the communication system as well as patients.

Erlanger is the region’s only adult Level One Trauma Center.

The hospital also has the highest level pediatric care at Children’s Hospital, the Life Force fleet of air medical helicopters and MedComm System all will be on alert in anticipation of any interruption in communications or influx of patients in the 50,000 square mile radius of downtown Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says that where Interstate 75 meets the path of totality near Sweetwater is the closest destination for over 20 million Americans.

“Tennessee’s central location and historically clear skies make it an optimal viewing area for an estimated 55 million spectators across the nation and the world.” TEMA estimates 360,000 to 1.4 million people will drive to Tennessee for the event.

As with any mass event, Erlanger and other government agencies will work together to ensure the safety and health of all individuals who are in the region.



“Our medical staff train on a regular basis with various mass casualty scenarios and are prepared 24/7 to answer the call from emergency response services,” said Erlanger’s emergency department medical director, Dr. Sudave Mendiratta. “With our skills and experience in event medicine and trauma, we feel our specialists are well equipped to handle a variety of situations.

“Each individual has the responsibility to be alert and aware of their surroundings as well as protecting themselves and others from potential injury,” said Dr. Mendiratta. “We just want everyone to be safe no matter where they are enjoying the eclipse and know that Erlanger is in the community and prepared to care for them should anything happen.”