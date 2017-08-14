UPDATE: S. Kelly Street shooting victim passes away

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that the victim in Tuesday's shooting on South Kelly Street has died.

Thirty-three year-old Langdon Strickland succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY:We now know the name of the man who was shot this afternoon on South Kelly Street.

Chattanooga police say that 33-year-old Langdon Strickland was shot near the 500 block of South Kelly Street.

Strickland was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of South Kelly Street, according to dispatchers.

Police were dispatched about 1:26pm Monday afternoon.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

South Kelly and Chamberlain Avenue was closed to traffic for a period of time but has since been reopened.

Neighbor tells me they saw a large gray truck, slow down around house, then heard shots. Victim was transported to area hospital. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) August 14, 2017

