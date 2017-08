UPDATE: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of South Kelly Street, according to dispatchers.

Police were dispatched about 1:26pm Monday afternoon.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

South Kelly and Chamberlain Avenue was closed to traffic for a period of time but has since been reopened.

Neighbor tells me they saw a large gray truck, slow down around house, then heard shots. Victim was transported to area hospital. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) August 14, 2017

