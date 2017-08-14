UPDATE: One of TBI's Most Wanted suspects arrested

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has captured one of their most wanted.

Demetrius D. Buchanan was added to the TBI list on Tuesday. TBI announced Friday afternoon that they had captured him.

Buchanan wad wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on charges of First Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. He has a history of drug-related charges and possession of firearms.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added 23-year-old Demetrius Delaney Buchanan to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The TBI considers Buchanan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Buchanan is described as a 23-year-old African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a suspect accused of killing Langdon Strickland on August 14th.

If you know where Buchanan is, please call the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say that the victim in Tuesday's shooting on South Kelly Street has died.

Thirty-three-year-old Langdon Strickland succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: We now know the name of the man who was shot this afternoon on South Kelly Street.

Strickland was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of South Kelly Street, according to dispatchers.

Police were dispatched about 1:26pm Monday afternoon.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

South Kelly and Chamberlain Avenue was closed to traffic for a period of time but has since been reopened.

Neighbor tells me they saw a large gray truck, slow down around house, then heard shots. Victim was transported to area hospital. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) August 14, 2017

