HCDE receives $1 million gift to fully fund Bible history elective courses

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
The Hamilton County Department of Education received a gift funding Bible history elective courses in schools. 

On Monday, Bible in the Schools, a local nonprofit, presented Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson with a gift from the community of over $1 million to reimburse 100 percent of the costs of Hamilton County school's elective Bible History program for the 2016-2017 academic year. 

According to HCDE enrollment data, over 3700 students in grades 6-12 elected an optional Bible History class during the 2016-2017 school year, a 4.3% increase from the previous year. 

