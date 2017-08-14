HCDE receives $1 million gift to fully fund Bible history elective courses

The Hamilton County Department of Education received a gift funding Bible history elective courses in schools.

On Monday, Bible in the Schools, a local nonprofit, presented Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson with a gift from the community of over $1 million to reimburse 100 percent of the costs of Hamilton County school's elective Bible History program for the 2016-2017 academic year.

According to HCDE enrollment data, over 3700 students in grades 6-12 elected an optional Bible History class during the 2016-2017 school year, a 4.3% increase from the previous year.